West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

49℉

BIZNOTE: Another West Seattle corner store closing

November 20, 2018 2:57 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips. Country Deli-Grocery at 7789 Highland Park Way is closing at the end of the month. The property is for sale – both the store and the house behind it; no buyer set but the store is closing anyway. Asking price is $380,000 for the store, $780,000 if you want the house too. Highland Park Way is one of the West Seattle arterials where redevelopment is increasing, and the listing for this property says, “Rare opportunity to develop a mixed rental property – retail shop and apartments above, Neighborhood Commercial zoning (NC 1).”

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Another West Seattle corner store closing"

  • E November 20, 2018 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    That store owner is super nice. Sad to see it go. But also secretly hoping it’s zoned to have a small dive bar or something put in there. That’s the one thing our neighborhood is really lacking.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.