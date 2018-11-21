West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

About the helicopter: No, it’s not breaking news

November 21, 2018 2:50 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 Fauntleroy | Helicopter | West Seattle news

In case you wondered (we’ve already received a few questions) – that helicopter is just a TV chopper checking on pre-Thanksgiving Fauntleroy ferry-terminal traffic. (One-hour wait right now, says WSF.) No breaking news.

5 Replies to "About the helicopter: No, it's not breaking news"

  • ACG November 21, 2018 (2:55 pm)
    Thank you, WSB!  After a few minutes of hearing the helicopter overhead, I figured I’d better look on WSB to see if my life is in danger. LOL. And, sure enough you have the explanation. Thanks for all you do for our community. Happy Thanksgiving!!  We are thankful for you!

  • K November 21, 2018 (2:58 pm)
    Thanks West Seattle Blog!  You never fail me!

  • Nfolsim November 21, 2018 (3:11 pm)
    So the rumors of fisticuffs over cutting in line are over stated?

    • WSB November 21, 2018 (3:16 pm)
      People could be getting grumpy with each other for all I know (haven’t heard any police dispatches), but I heard the actual news-desk dispatch over the scanner and it was simply “go check out the ferry traffic, starting in Fauntleroy.” They do this every single holiday weekend, and as a former TV news manager I can tell you it’s a newscast staple (plus with multiple online channels they don’t have to wait for airtime these days).

      • Nfolsom November 21, 2018 (3:30 pm)
        I think it’s a rumor of a rumor. A friend is texting me entertaining stories while I wait in this line. So far everybody is being very civil.

