About the helicopter: No, it’s not breaking news

In case you wondered (we’ve already received a few questions) – that helicopter is just a TV chopper checking on pre-Thanksgiving Fauntleroy ferry-terminal traffic. (One-hour wait right now, says WSF.) No breaking news.
Thank you, WSB! After a few minutes of hearing the helicopter overhead, I figured I’d better look on WSB to see if my life is in danger. LOL. And, sure enough you have the explanation. Thanks for all you do for our community. Happy Thanksgiving!! We are thankful for you!
Thanks West Seattle Blog! You never fail me!
So the rumors of fisticuffs over cutting in line are over stated?
