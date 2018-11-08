8 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Spotted sandpiper, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Lots going on in the hours ahead! Among the highlights:

DROP-IN CHESS: For kids/teens, 4:30-5:30 pm at High Point Library. All skill levels welcome! (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE MIDDLE SCHOOLS INFORMATION NIGHT: 6-8 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe – information on middle schools all over the area, plus a presentation at 6:30 pm that will be of interest to future middle schoolers’ families even if you aren’t school shopping. Admission free. (35th/Myrtle)

HOPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, preschool through 8th grade Hope Lutheran School in The Junction invites you to tour the campus and meet the staff. (42nd/Oregon)

FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY PTA: General membership meeting, 6:30 pm at the school. (3800 SW Findlay)

HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS: All are welcome to hear a presentation on our state’s new high-school graduation requirements, during tonight’s Chief Sealth International High School PTSA meeting. (2600 SW Thistle)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: Last meeting of the year, 7 pm at 2 Fingers Social. Come talk about the neighborhood’s present and the group’s future! (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm FCA board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, public welcome. Agenda includes ferry, crime, development updates, and other topics. (9131 California SW)

FLY-TYING: 7 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – check fast to see if there’s still room; our calendar listing explains how. (42nd/Oregon)

