6 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Black turnstones in flight, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

CANDY DONATION DROPOFF: Until 2:25 this afternoon, you can still drop off unwanted/unneeded Halloween candy at the Lafayette Elementary office to be donated to Operation Gratitude. (California/Lander)

FRIDAY NIGHT SKATING: Go rollerskating 5:45-7:45 pm at Alki Community Center! (5817 SW Stevens)

CORNER BAR: The monthly “pop-up party” at Highland Park Improvement Club starts at 6 pm. Live music with The Mews starts around 8; DJ Dr. Lehl is on hand too; all ages, no cover, more details here. (1116 SW Holden)

MEZZE: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, and bossa.” 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

“WELCOME TO NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE”: Post-Halloween chance to visit the spooky homemade show on Alki Avenue with a story. Read about it at nightfall1031.wordpress.com. 7:30-10:30 pm, and tonight they have candy. Alert that it “might be too scary for younger children.” (2130 Alki SW)

ALBUM RELEASE: Dead Sonics live at The Skylark, with Sus & Mitchell Siburg, doors at 8, show at 9, $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEE WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE WEEKEND … by previewing our complete, frequently updated calendar!