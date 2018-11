Kids hauled in too much Halloween candy? Or, you have leftovers because of a low trick-or-treater turnout? The Lafayette Elementary PTA says you can bring it to their school today/tomorrow:

We would like our greater community to know that Lafayette Elementary is collecting Halloween candy for Operation Gratitude. Candy can be dropped off to the front office until 2:25 pm on November 2; your donation will be picked up after school.

Lafayette is on California north of Lander.