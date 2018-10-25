YOU’RE INVITED: Coho + ha-ha along Fauntleroy Creek

(WSB archive photo)

Fauntleroy Creek steward Judy Pickens tells WSB that this year’s gathering to call the salmon home won’t just be drumming and singing – you’re invited to bring your fish jokes, too. It’s generally a short but memorable gathering, all ages welcome (if your kid[s] made salmon hats at last Sunday’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival, those are extra-festive), 5 pm Sunday (October 28th) at the fish ladder at Director/Fauntleroy – upslope and across the street from the ferry dock (map).