West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

55℉

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2018!

October 21, 2018 2:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Fun stuff to do | West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

2:55 PM: The sun has arrived! And the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is on, until 5 pm, at the church/schoolhouse/Y in the 9100 block of California SW. Here again is what’s happening and who’s here:

(If you can’t view what’s above, here’s the PDF version.) Among the attractions: The Falconer:

3:35 PM: This is an outdoor-indoor festival – something going on at every turn. Music, too! Inside The Hall at Fauntleroy on the west side of the street:


Elvis is in The Hall, too!

Meantime, outside the church/Y on the east side of the street, here’s who was playing when we arrived:


To get between them, you’ll be assisted by volunteer crossing guards!

This is all free (except for food/drink) – this year funded in part by a city Department of Neighborhoods Matching Fund Grant.

5 PM: Festival’s over! Big turnout, all ages. Adding more photos/video in the next hour-plus. Starting with pumpkin-painting:

More to come…

Share This

No Replies to "PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2018!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.