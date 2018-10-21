PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2018!

2:55 PM: The sun has arrived! And the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is on, until 5 pm, at the church/schoolhouse/Y in the 9100 block of California SW. Here again is what’s happening and who’s here:

(If you can’t view what’s above, here’s the PDF version.) Among the attractions: The Falconer:

3:35 PM: This is an outdoor-indoor festival – something going on at every turn. Music, too! Inside The Hall at Fauntleroy on the west side of the street:

The @wsbigband just started playing in The Hall at Fauntleroy's big room. Awesome as always. pic.twitter.com/FQVPYBxIkX — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 21, 2018



Elvis is in The Hall, too!

Meantime, outside the church/Y on the east side of the street, here’s who was playing when we arrived:

The Don't Ask Band outdoors at Fauntleroy Fall Festival. (Inside The Hall across the street, Elvis in one room, @wsbigband in the other!) pic.twitter.com/JXpG11kxjM — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 21, 2018



To get between them, you’ll be assisted by volunteer crossing guards!

This is all free (except for food/drink) – this year funded in part by a city Department of Neighborhoods Matching Fund Grant.

5 PM: Festival’s over! Big turnout, all ages. Adding more photos/video in the next hour-plus. Starting with pumpkin-painting:

More to come…