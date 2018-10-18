What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(More Harlequin Ducks! Photographed at Constellation Park by Jim Borrow)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRESCHOOLERS’ DROP-IN ART: 11-noon at Delridge Library, “join our guest teacher, Miss Lisa, to complete art projects using nature, recycled materials, and more.” Free. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Learn about timebanking at this month’s meeting, and bring a dish for the optional potluck if you want! 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

SUPERINTENDENT IN SOUTH PARK: Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau visits Concord International Elementary tonight for a listening session in Spanish and English, 6-8 pm. (723 S. Concord)

‘ANGST’: Come watch this film about anxiety and then talk about it at the Denny/Sealth Auditorium – all welcome, even if you’re not a student and don’t have one in the family – anxiety can affect/afflict people at all ages. 6:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

EXPLORER WEST OPEN HOUSE: Considering Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)? You’re invited to an open house, 6:30 tonight. RSVP here. (10015 28th SW)

ONE MORE LOOK AT THE CANDIDATES: For the second night in a row, 34th District State Senate candidates Shannon Braddock and Joe Nguyen will answer your questions at a forum in West Seattle. (Our report on last night’s forum, with video, will be published later this morning.) The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is presenting this one, promising a focus on business and transportation issues. Doors open at 6:30 pm at the Disabled American Veterans Hall; ballot initiative discussion at 6:45; candidates at 7. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, all welcome – here’s the agenda. (6115 SW Hinds)

