West Seattle, Washington

23 Tuesday

48℉

West Seattle Tuesday: Talk, play, learn…

October 23, 2018 10:35 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(American Crow photographed at Seacrest by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FERRY-SCHEDULE MEETING: 5-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church, drop in to talk with Washington State Ferries about the proposed overhaul of the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route schedule. (9140 California SW)

TELL CITY COUNCILMEMBERS WHAT YOU WANT IN THE BUDGET: 5:30 pm at City Hall downtown, it’s the second and final major public hearing about the city budget. If there’s something you are passionate about, this is the time/place to show it. (600 4th Ave.)

BALLOTS AND BARISTAS: Want to talk about the initiatives on this fall’s ballot? Stop in for this League of Women Voters-hosted coffeehouse chat at Cupcake Royale in The Junction. Free “babycakes” while they last! (California/Alaska)

KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) – how to know whether your child’s ready for kindergarten, what to look for when choosing one, and what Hope offers. (4456 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: Last meeting of the year since the next two months conflict with the holidays. 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, all welcome to hear and talk about crime and safety issues and neighborhood safety. Here’s the preview. (2300 SW Webster)

PATHFINDER PTSA: 6:30 pm general meeting of the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA – agenda info here. Free child care for ages 5=12. (1912 SW Genesee)

TRIVIA AT OUNCES: 7 pm, free weekly trivia. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

‘GEEKS WHO DRINK’ AT WHISKY WEST: 8 pm, weekly trivia at Whisky West (WSB sponsor) with Geeks Who Drink. (6451 California SW)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE with our complete calendar and Halloween Etc. Guide.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle Tuesday: Talk, play, learn..."

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.