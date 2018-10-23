West Seattle Tuesday: Talk, play, learn…

(American Crow photographed at Seacrest by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FERRY-SCHEDULE MEETING: 5-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church, drop in to talk with Washington State Ferries about the proposed overhaul of the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route schedule. (9140 California SW)

TELL CITY COUNCILMEMBERS WHAT YOU WANT IN THE BUDGET: 5:30 pm at City Hall downtown, it’s the second and final major public hearing about the city budget. If there’s something you are passionate about, this is the time/place to show it. (600 4th Ave.)

BALLOTS AND BARISTAS: Want to talk about the initiatives on this fall’s ballot? Stop in for this League of Women Voters-hosted coffeehouse chat at Cupcake Royale in The Junction. Free “babycakes” while they last! (California/Alaska)

KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) – how to know whether your child’s ready for kindergarten, what to look for when choosing one, and what Hope offers. (4456 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: Last meeting of the year since the next two months conflict with the holidays. 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, all welcome to hear and talk about crime and safety issues and neighborhood safety. Here’s the preview. (2300 SW Webster)

PATHFINDER PTSA: 6:30 pm general meeting of the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA – agenda info here. Free child care for ages 5=12. (1912 SW Genesee)

TRIVIA AT OUNCES: 7 pm, free weekly trivia. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

‘GEEKS WHO DRINK’ AT WHISKY WEST: 8 pm, weekly trivia at Whisky West (WSB sponsor) with Geeks Who Drink. (6451 California SW)

