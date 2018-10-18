West Seattle Crime Watch: 10-year-old’s motorcycle, brand-new bicycle stolen

Two reader reports – first, from Tammy in the Alki area:

Someone broke into our garage either late last night or today and stole my son’s (10 years old) dirt bike. He is devastated. It was a little red motorcycle made for a kid – Honda. Had a plastic piece on the front of it where there would normally be a number but has a pic of someone riding a motorcycle instead. Please let me know if you saw anything or saw someone pushing it around.

We’ll add the police report # when we get it. Same with the next report, from Dave:

A brand-new Salsa Journeyman Bicycle (700cX54cm) was stolen in front of the Southwest Library on 35th Avenue at approximately 6:00 pm on September 28th.

Dave is offering a reward for its return.