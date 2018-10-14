Walk, write, carve, celebrate, more … on your West Seattle Sunday

(Ezra jumps and Silas watches, photographed by their dad Eugene Lee at Lowman Beach on Saturday)

Options for your Sunday – right after this reminder:

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Highway 99 and I-5 closures are scheduled to continue today, but in the past they’ve ended earlier – especially 99 – so we’ll be monitoring through the day, and will publish a separate update if that does happen. In the meantime, southbound 99 is closed between the West Seattle Bridge and Battery St. Tunnel, and northbound I-5 has lane closures starting south of the city and stretching to Olive Way.

Now, what’s up:

WALK WITH PODCAST: WEST SEATTLE: 10 am, meet at Whale Tail Park in Alki to join Podcast: West Seattle on a history-rich hike including Schmitz Park. Full details here. (59th SW/SW Lander)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, fall freshness! In the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

PUMPKIN CARVING: 2-4 pm at Puget Ridge Edible Park:

Come enjoy pumpkin carving with your neighbors at PREP. Not only do you get to have fun with your neighbors, but you can leave the mess there as the scraps can go directly to the garden’s compost. Bring your own pumpkin, but there will be about 20 pumpkins for anyone who doesn’t have one. Afterward, you can stay and learn more about PREP during the monthly work meeting.

(18th SW/SW Brandon)

WRITING EMOTION IN FICTION: Local writer Karen Finneyfrock (who just emceed the Washington State Book Awards last night) will lead a workshop to “explore some of the ways writers create an emotional response in the reader. Primarily geared toward writers working on novels or short stories.” 2-4 pm, Southwest Library, free. (9010 35th SW)

CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: 3-6 pm at the Vietnamese Cultural Center, as previewed here – activities, performances, more, for all ages. (2236 SW Orchard)

MADELINE TASQUIN: “Eclectic songwriter” performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

FINAL PERFORMANCE OF ‘SKELETON CREW’: Closing day at ArtsWest – 3 pm curtain; check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

ALL-AGES SHOW: Blue Avenue, Fever Point, Sanya at The Skylark, doors at 5, show at 6, all ages, $5 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our complete West Seattle calendar!