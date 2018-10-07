VIDEO: Remembering and celebrating Jackie Dupras

Memories, stories, and songs filled The Hall at Fauntleroy this afternoon, as family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Jackie Dupras. Her longtime activism and advocacy included singing with the Seattle Labor Chorus; some of those who had sung with her led songs in her honor:

Jackie’s husband of almost four decades, Ed Dupras, offered a toast to his wife’s “spirit”:

The gathering was informal:

Microphones were available for anyone moved to get up and talk about Jackie; tributes included memories of her dedication to people as well as to causes. She was long active with the 34th District Democrats, who honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award seven years ago. That group’s highest-profile members were there today too:

Along with County Executive Dow Constantine and County Councilmember Joe McDermott, other local leaders there to remember Jackie included School Board President Leslie Harris and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Jackie was 74.