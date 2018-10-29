TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. SFD has one engine going to a crash reported at Delridge/Orchard.

FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is down to two boats so one can undergo a required inspection.

WATER TAXI: The West Seattle run starts its fall/winter five-day-a-week schedule today.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: It ends early Sunday – we “fall back” an hour at 2 am November 4th.

7:15 AM: SFD has just closed out the Delridge/Orchard call.