UPDATE: Rescue response for crash at 35th SW/SW Roxbury

12:45 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to a one-car crash reported at 35th and Roxbury. The driver is reported to be trapped in the vehicle.

12:52 PM: Avoid the area – the emergency response is blocking at least part of the intersection.

12:59 PM: The driver has been cut out of the car. A passenger is injured too. The crash is on the southwest corner by Summit Atlas. Photo added.

1:12 PM: The wooden pole hit by the driver is still standing, not in our photo – slightly to the south.

The driver and passenger, meantime, are both being taken to the hospital.

2:09 PM: Just passed through 35th/Roxbury on the way to another (non-breaking) story. The intersection is open; the car was about to be towed.