UPDATE: Rescue response for crash at 35th SW/SW Roxbury

October 7, 2018 12:45 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
12:45 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to a one-car crash reported at 35th and Roxbury. The driver is reported to be trapped in the vehicle.

12:52 PM: Avoid the area – the emergency response is blocking at least part of the intersection.

12:59 PM: The driver has been cut out of the car. A passenger is injured too. The crash is on the southwest corner by Summit Atlas. Photo added.

1:12 PM: The wooden pole hit by the driver is still standing, not in our photo – slightly to the south.

The driver and passenger, meantime, are both being taken to the hospital.

2:09 PM: Just passed through 35th/Roxbury on the way to another (non-breaking) story. The intersection is open; the car was about to be towed.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response for crash at 35th SW/SW Roxbury"

  • Lmb October 7, 2018 (1:07 pm)
    107 pm don’t even go around there. Quite a response.

  • 1994 October 7, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    Was this a single car accident? Thanks.

  • 1994 October 7, 2018 (1:33 pm)
    sorry – now I see a one car accident in your first sentence

  • Drivers Sister October 7, 2018 (7:03 pm)
    UPDATE: they are okay, driver fractured his leg other than that and a few scratches and bruises driver and passenger are okay!

    • WSB October 7, 2018 (8:05 pm)
      Thank you for the update.

