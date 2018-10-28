Here are 4 West Seattle neighborhoods where City Light plans work soon

You might notice extra utility-pole work – some installation of cabinets and antennas, some full replacements of poles – in the next month. Seattle City Light announced via its Power Lines website that it’s working with “contracted crews” to get this work done around the city, including these four areas of West Seattle (each item on the list links to a map of the work zone):

*Fauntleroy/Monroe (Lincoln Park area)

*California between Dawson and Brandon

*35th SW just south of the West Seattle Bridge

*Charlestown/42nd

The City Light announcement indicates the contractor is Mobilitie, which has also worked with Sound Transit.