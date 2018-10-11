Scenes from October’s West Seattle Art Walk

It’s a beautiful night to get out and see art … and artists! … from the fall West Seattle Art Walk list:

(Photo courtesy Click!)

FRANCES SMERSH AT CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: “With a Little Help from My Friends” is the painting exhibition featured tonight at Click!, created by the shop’s co-proprietor Frances Smersh, photographed with friend and fellow artist Michelle Ting. As noted this week on the shop’s blog, this is Frances’s fourth year living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s, and while she has to rely more on family and friends for everyday assistance, she continues to shine with creative expression, including this work. Stop by before 8 tonight at 4540 California SW.

Also, two stops toward the south end:

(WSB photos from here)

BONNIE KATZ SAILORS @ MITSUI GROUP: Did you know that Fitness Together-West Seattle proprietor Bonnie Katz Sailors is also a visual artist? She’s featured tonight at Mitsui Real Estate Group until 8 pm (6021 California SW). Bonnie’s show “Postcards from Washington” is centered on her oil-painting landscapes.

MEGAN SIMMONS @ VISCON CELLARS: Stop in for wine – tasting fees are waived for those out on the Art Walk – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) before 9 pm and meet Megan while admiring her paintings.

3 businesses mentioned above – Viscon Cellars, Click! Design That Fits, Fitness Together-West Seattle – are WSB sponsors.