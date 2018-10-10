Do it for the Southern Resident Killer Whales: Be part of Duwamish Alive!

(WSB photo from spring 2018 Duwamish Alive!)

One week from Saturday, the fall multi-site Duwamish Alive! event asks you to spend a few hours helping the river, which also will help the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales who need the salmon supported by healthy habitat. Here’s the reminder:

What is the connection between the Duwamish River and our local Orca? The Duwamish River is home to 5 species of salmon, including the vital Chinook, which is a critical food source for Puget Sound Orca. Orca depend on the dwindling Chinook runs for the majority of their diet, and Chinook depend on healthy salmon habitat in the Duwamish.

Duwamish Alive! on October 20th will have volunteers working throughout the Duwamish Watershed to improve the health of our green spaces, creeks and especially our Duwamish River, which provide salmon critical habitat. Volunteers are needed at many local sites which provide critical habitat for our community and our river.

Duwamish Alive! celebrates the connection of our urban parks and open spaces to our river, wildlife and community. Starting at 10:00 am, volunteers of all ages, at multiple Duwamish sites throughout the watershed from river to forest, will participate in a day of major cleanup and habitat restoration in the ongoing effort to keep our river alive and healthy for our communities, salmon and orca.

A special opening ceremony will be held at T107 Park, across from the Duwamish Longhouse at 10:00, with special honoring of George Blumberg and Willard Brown for their work in restoring the Duwamish.

Opening Ceremonies:

T107 Park 9:45 – 10:30 am

Cecile Hansen, Duwamish Tribe

James Rasmussen, Presentation of Honors

Chris Wilke from Puget Soundkeeper, Stewardship

Sameer Ranade from Front and Centered Highlighting I-1631

Longfellow Creek at Greg Davis Park 10 am

Representative Joe Fitzgibbon from the 34th District, State House

Duwamish Alive! is a collaborative stewardship effort of conservation groups, businesses, and government entities, recognizing that our collective efforts are needed to make lasting, positive improvements in the health and vitality of the Green-Duwamish Watershed. Twice a year these events organize hundreds of volunteers to work at 14 sites in the river’s watershed, connecting the efforts of Seattle and Tukwila communities.

To volunteer, visit DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and to the contact for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org This is a family-friendly event for all ages – tools, instruction and snacks are provided.