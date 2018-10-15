West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

Christmas in October? Why the West Seattle Junction tree was lit

October 15, 2018 2:36 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Seen around town | West Seattle news

This year’s official West Seattle Junction Christmas-tree-lighting event is December 1st – still seven weeks away, so some people did a double-take when they noticed the tree all lit up this past weekend, including Melissa, who sent the photo. We recalled early installation and testing last year, and verified today with Junction Association executive director Lora Radford that the same thing is happening this year – easier to get it done before the fall rains arrive. (Although the forecast suggests they’re not likely to get going any time soon!)

5 Replies to "Christmas in October? Why the West Seattle Junction tree was lit"

  • jm18 October 15, 2018 (3:05 pm)
    I understand the need to get it done before the rain, can they at least leave it unlit?? Ridiculous. These people that can’t even wait for Halloween and Thanksgiving to pass before the decorations come out.

    • WSB October 15, 2018 (3:12 pm)
      I don’t believe the plan is to leave it lit through the holidays. Wasn’t last year, either, despite the early testing.

  • West Seattle since 1979 October 15, 2018 (3:19 pm)
    Is it still lit?

  • Erithan October 15, 2018 (3:28 pm)
    Actually it’s nice to have the smaller trees lit at least, maybe deter the junkies who like to take over and ruin the spot constantly(trash, drugs, fights, noise)They love to pee right in the corner by the benches too. >.>

    Got to see that happen when they were drinking 40s or whatever it is at 10:30 am behind 7 eleven, tag team pissed behind there smack in the open. Lucky for me they were facing away….

    Sick of the crime and issues with this “Park” same group everyone five or take a few extras when they get bold.

  • IheartWSB October 15, 2018 (4:45 pm)
    Thank you for posting this, WSB! I was wondering. You guys are great : )

