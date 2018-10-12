BIZNOTE: Former Atomic Boys space finally has new tenant

Thanks to Andy for the photo and tip. The 4311 SW Admiral Way storefront where Atomic Boys closed more than a year and a half ago finally has a new tenant: Cometa Playschool. The Spanish-language preschool was founded in West Seattle a decade ago and has since expanded to add a Wallingford location. We asked Cometa’s director/founder Manuela Slye about the new location; she says the West Seattle school will move there “by the end of the month” and they’ll have an open house shortly afterward.
