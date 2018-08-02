What you need to know for your West Seattle Thursday

(WSB photo: The view from Don Armeni Boat Ramp this drizzly morning)

First, another traffic alert:

I-90 CLOSURES FOR BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE: This tends to clog up NB I-5 too and we didn’t get to mention it again this morning because of the tanker incident, so a reminder – the I-90 floating bridge is closing twice today for the Blue Angels‘ practice: now through about 12:15 pm and 1 pm-2:30 pm. (The next three days are single-closure days.)

Now, highlights of what’s happening – and not happening:

WADING POOLS: The Seattle Parks hotline says they are NOT opening today because of the cloudy, cooler weather.

ART STUDIO: 1-3 pm at Delridge Library, for ages 2-10. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

GIZMOS AND GADGETS: 2-3:30 pm, kids/youth are invited to drop by Southwest Library to explore and have fun while learning! (9010 35th SW)

4508 CALIFORNIA SW’S FIRST DESIGN REVIEW: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the Southwest Design Review Board gets its first look at the proposed 7-story mixed-use project for 4508 California SW, including ~70 apartments and 19 offstreet-parking spaces replacing a single-story commercial building that currently has three storefronts, Our most-recent preview includes the “design packet.” The meeting will have a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Great thing about Hiawatha Community Center is that there’s an indoor backup for the outdoor concerts if necessary, so you will see Micaiah Sawyer perform, one way or another, at 6:30 pm tonight, as part of the Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented Summer Concerts at Hiawatha. Free. Bring your own chair/blanket. (Walnut south of Lander)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

