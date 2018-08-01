SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Micaiah Sawyer onstage Thursday

Tomorrow (Thursday) night, Summer Concerts at Hiawatha brings you the sound of a rising star – Micaiah Sawyer. Here’s how the Olympia-based singer/songwriter and her band won this year’s Sound Off competition at the Museum of Pop Culture:

She describes her music as “a catchy blend of folk, blues and rock.” Side note: This will be her last show with the full Sound Off-winning lineup “before violinist Caddie Derby moves on to attend university!” The show starts at 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander) and is free, brought to you by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with co-sponsors including WSB. Bring your own chair/blanket, bring your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers … see you there!