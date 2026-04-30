READER REPORT: College student from West Seattle spotlighted for cookie-baking

First of two baking-related stories we have for you before the night’s out. This one was sent by proud mom Laurel Taylor:

Our daughter, Elspeth Stoner (WSHS grad), went off to Carleton College in MN last September, her dad’s alma mater. She got work study and was one of only three first-year students chosen to work at Dacie Moses House, where a primary function is baking treats for anyone who stops into the house. We are pretty sure that the reason she was chosen is that she put on her resume that she had volunteered over the years for The Christmas People with her sister Gwendolyn and grandma Carol. They baked dozens of cookies and then also volunteered to pack them. Fast forward to (Wednesday)’s paper New York Times, where Elspeth’s photo is on the front page of the food section! She is not mentioned by name in the article but she is there. In a fun follow-up, she was just offered and accepted a position as one of the residents for next year. She is the one wearing a green cardigan holding a plate of Cowboy Cookies — my recipe ;). It’s also on the NYT website

The Christmas People are a nonprofit that collects thousands of home-baked cookies in West Seattle and vicinity every holiday season to distribute to people in need. We asked Elspeth what she baked for those donations: Various types, he said, “like oatmeal raisin, cranberry cookies, and I believe the same recipe for Cowboy Cookies that I’m holding in the photo in the NYTimes. At Dacie’s, of course, I make all kinds of things depending on what we need each week.” We also asked what she’s majoring in: “At Carleton we aren’t allowed to declare a major until the end of sophomore year, but I’m fairly certain I’m going to be a Biology and English double major.”