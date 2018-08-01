UPDATE: Tanker truck goes sideways, leaks fuel west of West Seattle low bridge

(WSB photo added 11:22 pm)

10:48 PM: Big Seattle Fire hazmat response at Chelan/Spokane, just west of the low bridge, for what SFD says is an overturned tanker truck leaking gasoline. Traffic is being diverted at the north end of Delridge. The Delridge exit from the bridge is being blocked off, per scanner. More to come.

10:54 PM: Per scanner, SFD believes the tanker is leaking from multiple spots. They’re trying to get into position to get foam on the leaking fuel. Stay well clear of the area.

Traffic cameras show the west end of the bridge is blocked. Per SFD, the tanker driver got out OK.

11:22 PM: They’re evacuating the Chelan Café/bar. Also, per scanner (we’ve just arrived at the scene so will have some firsthand info soon), they’re setting up a “unified command” including SDOT as well as SFD and SPD. SFD adds via Twitter that Seattle Public Utilities and the Coast Guard have been notified, and that it will take several hours to offload the tanker.

(Photo by Brandon Smith)

11:54 PM: More SFD resources have arrived, and there are also radio communications about SFD and USCG boats checking the Duwamish for any sign of fuel from this. We’re now on the west side of the crash area; SFD was sending a public-information officer to gather info for us (and any other media on scene).

12:05 AM: Another tanker has arrived so this one’s fuel can be offloaded.

12:31 AM: Here’s SFD foaming the scene early on – thanks to Doug for tweeting the video:

12:53 AM: SFD spokesperson Hilton Almond has briefed us at nearby Fire Station 36. He says the tanker is still leaking – they believe the double-trailer truck was carrying about 5,000 gallons. A fireboat is on the Duwamish looking for signs of spillage.