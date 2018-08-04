West Seattle Thriftway: Benefit barbecue today, Night Out contest catering Tuesday

At West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), Michele Grasso is leading another benefit barbecue right now – on most summer Saturdays, the store cooks and serves a barbecue lunch to raise money for a local nonprofit. Today it’s the Humane Society, and you can stop by until mid-afternoon.

The store has more community-supporting excitement ahead Tuesday night: Catering a Night Out party in Sunrise Heights for the winner of a contest held to raise awareness of the annual community-building block party night. Over the past two months, customers used punch cards – one punch for every $20 spent shopping – to get contest entries. Michele says more than 400 cards were entered by the time they made the drawing. The winner, Julie Robinson-Jasper, gets Thriftway catering for the 20+ people expected at her Night Out block party Tuesday (August 7th) in Sunrise Heights. The store’s announcement quotes her as saying she’s turning it into a fundraiser: “Now since nobody has to bring food or drinks, I’m going to ask them to bring money and we’ll donate it to the West Seattle Food Bank.”