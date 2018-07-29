What’s up (besides the temperature) for your West Seattle Sunday

With another hot day ahead, Trileigh Tucker‘s photo of young bushtits hoping their mom (at right) will bring them food is also a reminder – keep fresh water out for the birds! Meantime, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights of what’s ahead:

ALKI ART FAIR, SECOND DAY: 10 am-6 pm today, with music on two stages. Booths stretch along the boardwalk/promenade west of Alki Bathhouse; inside, you’ll find a silent auction.

-Music schedule here

-Overview and artist/vendor list here

Take the free shuttle to get there – details on the AAF website.

(Alki Avenue SW and 59th-64th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: In the street in the heart of The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

SDOT AT THE MARKET: As SDOT collects feedback on a possible Restricted Parking Zone in The Junction, they’ll have a booth at today’s market. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

BREAST EXPRESS: As previewed here, the Pumpspotting bus tour is stopping at Nurturing Expressions (WSB sponsor) in The Junction today, 10 am-2 pm. All welcome to visit! Details in our calendar listing. (4727 44th SW)

WADING POOLS: Sunny, hot weather means they’ll be open today. Your West Seattle wading pools on Sundays: Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (noon-6:30 pm; Delridge/Genesee)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The US Coast Guard Auxiliary welcomes you to the weekly 1 pm-4 pm tours (arrive by 3:45 pm) at historic Alki Point Lighthouse. (3201 Alki SW)

MANDY ROWDEN: C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) performance by this Austin-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who recently released a new album. (5612 California SW)