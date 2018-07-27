Here’s what you’ll see at this weekend’s Alki Art Fair!

In and around the Alki Bathhouse, setup is under way for this weekend’s Alki Art Fair (co-sponsored by WSB). We’ve already published the music schedule, and West Seattle’s own PNTA is on site setting up the main stage:

Here’s the overview from fair organizers, including what’s new:

We have 89 artists and 11 food vendors schedule to attend – over half of our artists are returning vendors! For the first time in 2018, the Fair will have an Emerging Artist Booth. We will be featuring 10 first-time Alki Art Fair artists who are just beginning their career. This booth was made possible by a grant we received this year from the Office of Arts and Culture.

Also for the first time, the Fair will have a Children’s Music Time from 10am to 12pm on Sunday morning. We will have children’s musicians at 10 am followed by Brian and Danika Duo (of Brian Vogan and his Good Buddies) at 11 am. The Little Gym of West Seattle will also be setup doing activities during that time. All weekend long we will have our Children’s Art Activities Booth (located right next to the Bathhouse) and our new Fairy Garden (located at the far end of the boardwalk). We hope to see more families come down and enjoy the event!

The Fair will run a FREE shuttle again from the West Seattle Park & Ride to the Fair. The shuttle will run continuously Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. It will pick up under the West Seattle Bridge at the West Seattle Park & Ride. It will go up Admiral Way, stopping at the Metro bus stop on the northwest corner in front of the Chevron station, and then will drop off in front of the Starbucks on Alki Ave. It will reverse this route on the way back to the Park & Ride. This is a great option to avoid circling the neighborhood for somewhere to park!

We received some wonderful donations from local West Seattle businesses for our Silent Auction which is held in the Bathhouse. Many of our artists also donate pieces of their work to the Auction.

We are also incredibly thankful for all of our sponsors this year which include: Full Circle, Getaround, Gutter Helmet, Office of Arts and Culture, Northwest Art & Frame, Renewal by Andersen of Seattle, Seattle Parks and Recreation, Therapeutic Associates of West Seattle, and West Seattle Blog. Our community sponsors are: Seal Sitters, Sea Shepherds, Log House Museum, and Aegis Senior Living.

The Fair goes from 10 am to 6 pm both days, with music until 9 pm on Saturday.