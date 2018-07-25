West Seattle Wednesday: Firefighter Story Time; Fauntleroy Boulevard roundtable; ‘Get Fit’ info night; more!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Here’s what’s teed up for your West Seattle Wednesday:

WADING POOLS OPEN – The wading pools scheduled to be open today are Lincoln Park until 8 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Hiawatha 12 pm-6:30 pm (Walnut/Lander), EC Hughes 12 pm-7 pm (2805 SW Holden).

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 11:15 am at Delridge Library, bring the kids so they can meet firefighters and learn about fire safety! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WILDERNESS SLEUTHS: 11:30 am at High Point Library, meet the special mystery guests from Woodland Park Zoo. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: It’s been pointed out that the Senior Center of West Seattle is an air-conditioned place you can stay cool. 1 pm today, you can do that with a movie, “The Great Dan Patch” (1949), $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARMSTAND: Third weekly farmstand this summer for produce grown where it’s sold, 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW & SW Juneau)

FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD ROUNDTABLE: The project’s on hold. But SDOT says smaller-scale safety improvements ca be made. That’ll be the topic of a by-invitation community roundtable at 5:30 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor). While there won’t be public comment, we’re told observers are welcome. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

OPEN HOUSE: The South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program invites prospective students to a 6-7 pm open house. (6000 16th SW)

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’ INFO NIGHT: 7 pm, be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to find out about the next “Get Fit, West Seattle,” which will get you up and running, working toward a half-marathon this fall. Free! (2743 California SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Jazz at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), starting at 7 pm. No cover. 21+. Details here! (6451 California SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … via our complete calendar!