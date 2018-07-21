West Seattle Grand Parade 2018: Winners!

(At left, parade chair Keith Hughes; at right, parade coordinator Michelle Edwards; center are Dolls and Gents Drill Team reps accepting their trophies)

Our West Seattle Grand Parade coverage continues! Received from Barbara Edwards and the West Seattle Parade Judges Committee, the list of award winners in today’s parade:

Overall Grand Prize Winners. 1st Place: All City Band

2nd Place: Dolls and Gents Drill Team and Drumline

3rd Place: Electronettes Drill Team and Drum Squad Category Winners: Marching Bands

1st Place: All City Marching Band [see above] 2nd Place: Kennedy High School Marching Band Commercial 1st Place: Little Gym of West Seattle

2nd Place: King County Metro Transit

3rd Place: College Hunks Hauling Junk Performing Acts 1st Place: Seafair Pirates

2nd Place: Seattle Seafair Clowns

3rd Place: West City Rope Ninjas and Rope Works Cars and Motorcycles 1st Place: West Seattle Lions Club

2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck

3rd Place: Senior Center of West Seattle Drill Teams Sr. 1st Place: Dolls and Gents Drill Team and Drumline

2nd Place: Electronettes Drill Team and Drummer Squad

3rd Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team and Drumline Drill Teams Jr.

1st Place: Baby Dolls Drill Team

2nd Place: Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team

3rd Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr. Community 1st Place: West Seattle High School Cheer

2nd Place: Hope Lutheran Church

3rd Place: Cub/Boy Scouts of America Pack 282 Floats – Community 1st Place: Daffodil Festival

2nd Place: Fathoms of Fun Port Orchard

3rd Place: Marysville Strawberry Festival Floats – Conveyed and Small Community 1st Place: West Seattle Lions Club 2nd Place: Holy Rosary School

Thanks to the parade team for sharing photos of some of the awards being accepted; otherwise, all photos/videos above are ours. In the hours ahead, we will add to this report with photos/video of more of the winners, and we’ll publish several other parade roundups, too.