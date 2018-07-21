West Seattle Grand Parade 2018: Winners!

(At left, parade chair Keith Hughes; at right, parade coordinator Michelle Edwards; center are Dolls and Gents Drill Team reps accepting their trophies)
Our West Seattle Grand Parade coverage continues! Received from Barbara Edwards and the West Seattle Parade Judges Committee, the list of award winners in today’s parade:
Overall Grand Prize Winners.
1st Place: All City Band
2nd Place: Dolls and Gents Drill Team and Drumline
3rd Place: Electronettes Drill Team and Drum Squad
Category Winners:
Marching Bands
1st Place: All City Marching Band [see above]
2nd Place: Kennedy High School Marching Band
Commercial
1st Place: Little Gym of West Seattle
2nd Place: King County Metro Transit
3rd Place: College Hunks Hauling Junk
Performing Acts
1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Seattle Seafair Clowns
3rd Place: West City Rope Ninjas and Rope Works
Cars and Motorcycles
1st Place: West Seattle Lions Club
2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck
3rd Place: Senior Center of West Seattle
Drill Teams Sr.
1st Place: Dolls and Gents Drill Team and Drumline
2nd Place: Electronettes Drill Team and Drummer Squad
3rd Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team and Drumline
Drill Teams Jr.
1st Place: Baby Dolls Drill Team
2nd Place: Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team
3rd Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.
Community
1st Place: West Seattle High School Cheer
2nd Place: Hope Lutheran Church
3rd Place: Cub/Boy Scouts of America Pack 282
Floats – Community
1st Place: Daffodil Festival
2nd Place: Fathoms of Fun Port Orchard
3rd Place: Marysville Strawberry Festival
Floats – Conveyed and Small Community
1st Place: West Seattle Lions Club
2nd Place: Holy Rosary School
Thanks to the parade team for sharing photos of some of the awards being accepted; otherwise, all photos/videos above are ours. In the hours ahead, we will add to this report with photos/video of more of the winners, and we’ll publish several other parade roundups, too.
