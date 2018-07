Brien e-mailed to report: “My father’s 2002 VW Jetta TDI, WA plates AEE7595, was stolen from in front of our house last night/early this morning. It is dark blue with a black roof rack container on top. He had golf clubs and a power saw in the car.” This happened in the 3100 block of SW Genesee; call 911 if you see the car:

P.S. Brian, whose Camry – stolen on Alki – was mentioned here yesterday, says it was found today at 15th/Henderson.