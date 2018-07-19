WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspected peeper; followed by ‘creeper’; stolen red Camry; more…

All of the following are from the WSB inbox:

PEEPER/FLASHER: A resident near 34th/Cloverdale reports this:

Sunday night at 12:30 after midnight I went to bring my garbage out and there was a man standing by my garbage cans, below my open window. He said something to the effect of, “oh, sorry, I was just taking a leak.” I am certain that is not what he was doing. The police agreed. There was NO reason for him to be all the way up my driveway, beyond all the darkened nooks and crannies on the street, only house on block where someone was still up – just doing dishes with the TV on, essentially at window 1.5 stories up. I had a flasher freak 2 years ago – his “flashing” illuminated by his own flashlight (as it were) while standing on my car bumper/garbage cans so that I could see him. I suspect it is the same cretin pervert. Police suggested more motion detector lights, perhaps a security camera. Also, don’t leave windows open when retiring for the night. I never leave windows open when sleeping, and police said I never should. Criminals know on these hot nights things can get easier for them. For what it’s worth, this freak was I’d say 6’-6’2”, medium build, Caucasian, black pants, top & hat.

CREEPER: From Halle:

Just a lookout for a man in a tan pickup truck who followed both myself and a friend home last night. Walking in opposite directions from the Morgan Junction, he followed both of us, pulling over and asking for directions to Alki. After we gave clear directions, he exited his vehicle and followed us both on foot asking for our names and saying that he wanted to “get to know us better.” I’m not sure who he followed first but we both had the same experience which meant he followed one and then turned his vehicle around and pursued the other. We both made it home safely but the experience was unnerving and people should know that this creeper is following women in his vehicle.

STOLEN RED CAMRY: Brian reports his red “1990 Camry was stolen (last night) from behind Spud Fish and Chips. License 253-ZBX.” Call 911 if you see it.

CARS VANDALIZED: Nore reports of cars vandalized with squiggles in that same green paint we’ve shown before. Most recently, Sara says, “Overnight, someone tagged/vandalized our car parked next to our house.” That happened near 35th/Thistle.

BATTERY THEFT: This happened Wednesday morning near 37th/Webster – the victim described it as a grab-and-run:

Our neighbors saw this car pull over and take something from our yard. A check on the security footage shows it to be the battery for our camper. [Video added] Neighbors got the license plate number, and we will report it to the police. This happened 8:30 am with my husband and kids at home.

PACKAGE THEFT: From Heather:

54xx block of Fauntleroy. Second time someone has stolen a package off my front porch. This was a Blue Apron box so all I can hope is they needed the food more then I did and the food is being used to feed hungry children.

We hope you never have anything to send in for West Seattle Crime Watch – but if you do, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!