REAL ESTATE: 2 West Seattle convenience-store sites for sale

Spotted in the commercial real-estate listings:

(King County Assessor website photo)

SUPER 24 JUST LISTED: The Super 24 store site in Delridge’s “Brandon Node” business district has just been listed, asking price just under $2 million. The site at 5455 Delridge Way SW is described as a “great redevelopment opportunity of mixed use or multi-family with short term leased back.” It’s a quarter-acre site currently zoned for four-story development, and if HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability is approved, the 40′ zoning would go up to 55′.

(King County Assessor website photo)

JUNCTION 7-11: The store at 4812 Erskine Way SW is a smaller site – 7,100 square feet – with a slightly smaller price, $1.8 million, but zoned for taller development – 65 feet, and here too (as with all commercial/multi-family property), more if HALA MHA is finalized – 75′ is proposed. The listing says in part, “First time available to the market. This is a high exposure property located in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. There is approximately four and one-half years left on the 7-11 lease” while noting that 7-11 parent company The Southland Corporation has the right of first refusal.