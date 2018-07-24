West Seattle, Washington

25 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: South Delridge stabbing victim likely ‘targeted,’ police say

July 24, 2018 7:44 pm
Across Delridge from the scene of Sunday night’s deadly stabbing of 34-year-old Michael Abay, the Southwest Precinct’s second-in-command has just provided a short update on the case. Asked to speak to those gathered for a 34th District State Senate candidates’ forum (separate forum story to come), Lt. Steve Strand said police believe Abay was “targeted.” He did not comment on why. He also said that while they haven’t identified a suspect yet, he believes they will. Mr. Abay’s death was the third homicide case of the year in West Seattle and police have described all three as “targeted.”

