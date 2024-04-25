The list for your West Seattle Thursday

(River otters at Anchor Park, photographed Tuesday by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Today’s list is late because of breaking news, but here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Now open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ESTATE PLANNING: 2 pm discussion at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) – tour while you’re there!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Kathmandu MoMoCha.

SOFTBALL: Two high-school home games scheduled today (though it’s raining as we write this) – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Bishop Blanchet and West Seattle HS hosts Ballard, both games listed as 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle)

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

OPEN HOUSE: Summit Atlas charter middle/high school welcomes prospective families, 5:30 pm. (9601 35th SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

PICKLEBALL/TENNIS AT PARKS BOARD: As previewed, the city Parks Board agenda for tonight – 6:30 meeting, downtown or online – includes a presentation on the department’s vision for pickleball and tennis.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

FINAL WEEK FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) takes the stage at 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for info, including the ticket link – if sold out online, check directly with the box office.

