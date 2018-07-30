FOLLOWUP: City cleans up debris from weekend wreck in North Delridge

Seattle Public Utilities has cleaned up the debris left behind after an RV crashed into the greenbelt east of West Seattle Health Club‘s parking lot early Saturday. As we reported from the scene, a man and woman were taken to the hospital and a dog went to a clinic. We doh’t know the status of any of those three, but we do know what happened at the scene. We went back at midday today to see if the debris had been cleaned up, and while we were there, two people from SPU arrived.

In our photo is environmental compliance inspector Angelique Hockett, who said they had just found out about the situation; they hadn’t received notification from SPD or SFD but the co-worker with her had happened onto our report. She also said they found no sign of Longfellow Creek pollution or fuel leakage; that had been a concern of responders at the time of the crash, as it happened on the slope over the creek, which then goes into an underground culvert and on to the Duwamish River. She and her co-worker had planned to move the debris up away from the creek, and that an SPU crew that deals with illegal dumping would then come to pick up the items. We went back for a look about an hour ago and the scene was indeed clear; Hockett confirmed by phone that the cleanup was complete. We still have a few big-picture questions for SPU but our usual contacts are out of the office until later this week.