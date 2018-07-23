Final ‘Music Under the Stars’ and more for your West Seattle Monday

(Phantom Orchid, photographed at Lincoln Park by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Here are 4 highlights for your Monday:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today, of course! The Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm; 1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily all season regardless of the weather, but given the expected high temp, we’re mentioning it again. Today’s wading pools are Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (12 noon-6:30 pm; Delridge Way/Genesee).

KIDS AND TEENS EAT FREE: Just a reminder that our calendar features ongoing listings for several West Seattle locations where kids and teens can find free summer meals, so they don’t go hungry before school starts back up in September. Today’s listings:

–Delridge Library, noon-1 pm (5423 Delridge Way SW)

–Neighborhood House High Point, noon-1 pm and 3-4 pm (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

–High Point Library, 3-4 pm (3411 SW Raymond)

FINAL ‘MUSIC UNDER THE STARS’: Have you been to the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s free events at Delridge Commmunity Center Park? Tonight’s your last chance! 7:30 pm, a student ensemble performs for half an hour; at 8 pm, the speakers broadcast the KING-FM live stream from the SCMS-presented Summer Festival concert at Benaroya Hall, and the ensemble returns for an encore performance at intermission. Bring the kids, bring a picnic – it’ll be too hot to stay inside anyway! (26th SW/SW Genesee)

MONDAY QUIZ: Every Monday at 7:30 pm, all ages, prizes – longrunning quiz night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

