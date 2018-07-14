West Seattle Saturday: Summer Fest day 2, and much more!

Today’s highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar start with the second day of the peninsula’s biggest party of the year:

(“Live” SDOT camera from 42nd/Alaska, east end of festival zone – that’s GreenLife on the right)

QUICK LINKS FOR WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST, DAY 2: Official hours today are 10 am-6 pm, with rides continuing until 8 pm, and food, drinks, and music ending later. Our HQ is the Information Booth, with as-it-happens coverage all day and into the night (watch our Twitter feed for festival updates, too):

Shopping: 10 am-6 pm – here’s the list of both regular Junction merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths

Kids’ rides: 10 am-8 pm – prices/info here

More activities – also listed here

GreenLife – Sustainable West Seattle‘s sustainability-and-more expo is in Junction Plaza Park off SW Alaska east of California – schedule is here

Food: More Junction restaurants are offering “extended service” this year, which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list, which also includes visiting vendors

Music: The main stage is on California north of Oregon), with performances starting at (updated – 11:30 am act canceled) 12:30 pm – here’s the schedule

Beer garden: Next to the stage, open late

Community groups: In the Info Booth – see the list/schedule here – some also are in booths on California and at GreenLife

Pet Junction: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the list here

See you at Summer Fest! Remember that traffic is detoured off California and Alaska in the festival zone. That means transit reroutes – the list is here.

Also ahead for your Saturday:

PAWS AND PAINT: Today only at Hotwire Online Coffeehouse during Summer Fest, your dog is the artist, 10 am-5 pm. Doggie pools and take-home kits, too! Benefit for Furry Faces Foundation. (4410 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-3 pm, with a 25 percent sale on plants! North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: 10:30 am-2:30 pm, Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are back at Constellation Park (63rd SW and Beach Drive SW) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) because today’s low tide is again very low, -3.5 feet at 12:26 pm.

WADING POOLS: Sunny and warm again today, so they’ll be open! In West Seattle, today’s wading pools are Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 8 pm, and Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander), noon-6:30 pm. Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is also open, 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSURE: Again today, Colman Pool is closed to the public because of swim meets.

BAGELS AND PIZZA AT THE P-PATCH: Barton Street P-Patch invites you to visit 11:30-2:30 for pizzas and bagels from the wood-fired oven. Free; donations accepted. (34th/Barton)

GEOLOGY OF THE DUWAMISH VALLEY: Learn about it at the Duwamish Longhouse, 1-3 pm! (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

STELLALUNA: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, a puppet show based on the popular kids’ book! (2306 42nd SW)

SALSA ON ALKI BEACH: First time this year for the popular dance event! 5 pm-10 pm, with details in our calendar listing. (61st/Alki)

THEATER IN THE PARK: Tonight at 7 pm, GreenStage presents the Backyard Bard version of “The Winter’s Tale” at High Point Commons Park. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

And don’t forget …

NORTHBOUND I-5 CLOSURE: WSDOT says you CAN still get to/from West Seattle – here’s our original alert with the explanation, as these closures are scheduled to continue all weekend long.