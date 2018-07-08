Memorial service next Saturday for Robby Parkhurst, 1953-2018

Family and friends will gather next Saturday (July 14th) in memory of Robby Parkhurst. This is the remembrance being shared with the community:

Robert (Robby) Parkhurst passed away on June 23 following a stroke.

He was born on January 24, 1953 in Coupeville, WA, and was raised in Oak Harbor. Robby was a resident of West Seattle and had worked at Providence Mount St. Vincent for 21 years as the barista and manager of the gift shop.

Robby was a tremendous role model of kindness and love. He created a gathering space in the Gift Shop where all could come and enjoy a smile, a listening ear, a moment of support or to find that ideal gift. The daily crossword puzzle and classic rock music along with that perfect cup of coffee will be sorely missed. Robby had the most remarkable gift for making each person he greeted feel like they were his special friend and so many of them were.

Robby’s greatest joys outside of work were his many close friends and family. Robby was the kind of person who maintained long friendships while making room for new ones.

On Saturday, July 14, the many friends and family of Robby Parkhurst will gather for a Mass and memorial service at Providence Mount St. Vincent starting at 11 am.

On Sunday, July 15, Holy Family Church will also hold a resurrection Mass at 11 am for Robby.

Robby adopted his grandson Hunter when he was very young and has been a constant and loving presence in his life. In lieu of flowers please consider the fund set up for Hunter.

gofundme.com/jhp3hx-funds-for-hunter