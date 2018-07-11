FOLLOWUP: Charge filed in apartment fire

(Sunday morning fire, photo sent by David)

The man who police say told them he started a fire in his West Seattle Junction apartment Sunday morning is now charged. One count of first-degree reckless burning was filed today against 31-year-old Andrew D. Morales, and his bail was raised to $125,000, half what prosecutors requested. In the charging document, they note, “Although the defendant has no apparent Washington criminal history, he has a notable arrest and conviction history in New Jersey, including felony convictions in 2007 for Felony Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and Felony Possession CDS /Analog – Schedule I, II, III.” (In NJ law, CDS = Controlled Dangerous Substance.) Otherwise, the charging document has the same narrative we reported after Morales’s bail hearing Monday, that he told firefighters and police he had set the fire because there were “snipers” in his apartment and that he believed doing so had saved others from them.