TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Fauntleroy and Othello

April 6, 2018 4:34 pm
4:34 PM: SFD and SPD are responding to a crash at Fauntleroy and Othello, with a report of five people hurt. Avoid the area for now.

4:46 PM: We’ve just arrived in the area. Police have southbound Fauntleroy blocked, and are directing traffic onto westbound, Myrtle. Northbound Fauntleroy is getting through (and a southbound RapidRide bus was directed through, as well). One vehicle is in a yard on the northwest corner of Fauntleroy/Othello.

4:52 PM: SFD will be wrapping up here shortly. Firefighters tell us that two people are going to the hospital, both by private ambulance, so their injuries are not major.

