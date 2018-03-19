West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

45℉

READER REPORT: ‘Ghost bike’ for Marvin Miller, after 12 years

March 19, 2018 8:55 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

The photos are from Al, who explains: “Attached to the railing where the two bike paths merge under the south end of the 1st Ave Bridge is a new ‘Ghost Bike.’ It definitely wasn’t there Friday evening and I truly believe it wasn’t there this morning around 6 am, but it is there now. Dedicated to ‘Marvin Miller died doing what he loved…March 17, 2006…’.” This is attached, a picture of Mr. Miller and the text of his obituary:

We found one online report about the deadly crash, from seattlepi.com. If you haven’t heard about “ghost bikes” before, they’re explained here.

Share This

1 Reply to "READER REPORT: 'Ghost bike' for Marvin Miller, after 12 years"

  • Buttercup March 19, 2018 (8:58 pm)
    Reply

    It was there on Saturday, saw it later in the day. Nice memories.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann