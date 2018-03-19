READER REPORT: ‘Ghost bike’ for Marvin Miller, after 12 years

The photos are from Al, who explains: “Attached to the railing where the two bike paths merge under the south end of the 1st Ave Bridge is a new ‘Ghost Bike.’ It definitely wasn’t there Friday evening and I truly believe it wasn’t there this morning around 6 am, but it is there now. Dedicated to ‘Marvin Miller died doing what he loved…March 17, 2006…’.” This is attached, a picture of Mr. Miller and the text of his obituary:

We found one online report about the deadly crash, from seattlepi.com. If you haven’t heard about “ghost bikes” before, they’re explained here.