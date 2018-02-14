TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:50 AM: Good morning! Just checked around – no incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

Note that next Monday (February 19th) is Presidents Day; no Water Taxi, and Metro will be on “reduced weekday” service. It’s also the start of a week off – mid-winter break – for Seattle Public Schools.

7:32 AM: From SDOT: “Stalled vehicle on West Seattle Bridge EB at Delridge Way SW blocking left lane.”

7:55 AM: Cleared.