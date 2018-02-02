FOLLOWUP: One week until MOD Pizza opens in West Seattle

Three weeks ago, we reported that the new MOD Pizza in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) planned to open in “early February.” The official grand opening is now set for one week from today – noon on Friday, February 9th. The Seattle-based chain also has picked the nonprofit to which it’ll donate opening day’s pizza proceeds: FareStart. If you haven’t been to MOD, its angle on pizza is that you get to choose your toppings, none or one or many, same price.