FOLLOWUP: One week until MOD Pizza opens in West Seattle

February 2, 2018 5:40 pm
Three weeks ago, we reported that the new MOD Pizza in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) planned to open in “early February.” The official grand opening is now set for one week from today – noon on Friday, February 9th. The Seattle-based chain also has picked the nonprofit to which it’ll donate opening day’s pizza proceeds: FareStart. If you haven’t been to MOD, its angle on pizza is that you get to choose your toppings, none or one or many, same price.

  • just wondering February 2, 2018 (6:08 pm)
    Parking?

    • Eddie February 2, 2018 (6:18 pm)
      In the huge garage, downstairs.

  • Chris February 2, 2018 (6:52 pm)
    The last time we were there, the only way to access businesses was to walk up the ramp from the garage.   Wonder if elevators, or whatever has opened yet.

  • Kate February 2, 2018 (9:42 pm)
    What a great way to demonstrate social impact values. I will absolutely support MOD pizza for this and so many of their corporate values.

    That is the kind of business that fits with the values I believe West Seattle espouses.

