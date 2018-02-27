FOLLOWUP: Metro bus reroutes starting soon for Lander Street Bridge project

During his appearance at last Thursday’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting (WSB coverage here), King County Council chair Joe McDermott mentioned the imminent start of construction for the Lander Street Bridge project south of downtown, and Metro bus rerouting ahead as a result. That led to some comment discussion, and we promised to follow up. Here’s what Metro spokesperson Scott Gutierrez can tell us so far:

Metro routes 21, 37, 50, 116, 118 and 119 will have scheduled routing revisions for the duration of the South Lander Street project. These changes will be considered the regular routes and will take effect with the March 10 service change. Information will be posted soon on Metro’s website and will be part of all related data and timetables.

In general, routes will be revised to operate in both directions on First Avenue South between South Lander St and Edgar Martinez Drive South, and on Edgar Martinez Dr between First Ave South and Fourth Avenue South.

Customers who ride these routes should watch for temporary reroutes before, during or after major stadium events. We also encourage customers to sign up for Transit Alerts.