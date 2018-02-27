West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

FOLLOWUP: Metro bus reroutes starting soon for Lander Street Bridge project

February 27, 2018 1:49 pm
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

During his appearance at last Thursday’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting (WSB coverage here), King County Council chair Joe McDermott mentioned the imminent start of construction for the Lander Street Bridge project south of downtown, and Metro bus rerouting ahead as a result. That led to some comment discussion, and we promised to follow up. Here’s what Metro spokesperson Scott Gutierrez can tell us so far:

Metro routes 21, 37, 50, 116, 118 and 119 will have scheduled routing revisions for the duration of the South Lander Street project. These changes will be considered the regular routes and will take effect with the March 10 service change. Information will be posted soon on Metro’s website and will be part of all related data and timetables.

In general, routes will be revised to operate in both directions on First Avenue South between South Lander St and Edgar Martinez Drive South, and on Edgar Martinez Dr between First Ave South and Fourth Avenue South.

Customers who ride these routes should watch for temporary reroutes before, during or after major stadium events. We also encourage customers to sign up for Transit Alerts.

We’re checking with SDOT for timeline information beyond what Metro mentioned.

5 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Metro bus reroutes starting soon for Lander Street Bridge project"

  • Kathy February 27, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    This response from Metro does not address Route 50 as it claims. There is no reference to Route 50 on the map. Does the Metro spokesperson know Route 50 does not go downtown but turns south at Lander? It would make no sense to send the Route 50 all the way north to Edgar Martinez Drive and then turn south again at 4th or the SODO busway.

  • CAM February 27, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    Thanks for this! Did they provide a new route map for the 50? I’m hoping that it will just exit at 4th so it can still get to the SODO light rail station. 

    • WSB February 27, 2018 (2:36 pm)
      This is all the info they could get me so far. More to come.

    • Kathy February 27, 2018 (3:22 pm)
      If they exit at 4th, how will the Starbucks employees get to their headquarters? That is a large percentage of the ridership during the morning commute. Also, other SODO workers along the 1st Avenue corridor use those stops between Spokane and Lander Street. I would think rather than sending the 50 bus to Edgar Martinez, they might send it to the SODO busway via Holgate.

  • anonyme February 27, 2018 (3:16 pm)
    Hopefully this re-route will eliminate the frequent half-hour train delays for the #21.

