UPDATE: Fire at Waste Management facility on West Marginal Way SW

2:53 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a full response for a fire reported, per scanner, “in an excavator” at the Waste Management facility in the 7200 block of West Marginal Way SW [map]. SFD says cardboard is what’s burning.

2:58 PM: SFD is dismissing two-thirds of the original response’s units and downgrading the response level.

3:07 PM: Per scanner, they’re re-sending a few units, as the fire is now described as in “compressed garbage.” If you have to head that way, keep in mind that West Marginal Way narrows in that area south of Highland Park Way, and likely blocked by the response.