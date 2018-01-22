WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Subaru Outback; street-robbery followup; WSBWCN tomorrow

Two West Seattle Crime Watch items this afternoon, plus a reminder:

STOLEN CAR: From Jake:

Our silver 2013 Subaru Outback was stolen out of our driveway last night at the corner of Barton and Director st in the Fauntleroy neighborhood. Plate #BBY1565. It is our only vehicle and contained our car seats and garage door opener.

If you see it, call 911. Police report # is 2018-026262.

STREET ROBBERY FOLLOWUP: On Saturday night, we reported on a street robbery in Morgan Junction, at the northbound C Line stop on California north of Fauntleroy. At the time, we heard only that the victim’s phone had been taken; a friend who provided additional information said the victim’s wallet was taken too. We obtained the police-report narrative today, and it confirms that. The report says the two robbers demanded his phone and wallet – “no physical contact, no weapons seen” – and ran into the nearby parking lot (alongside Cal-Mor Circle). They were not found. The descriptions are close to the ones we published that night – “a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’8″, wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and covering his face, and red or plaid pajama type pants. The second suspect was described as a black male, 20-40 years old, approximately 6 ft tall, wearing an unknown colored golf style hat, (dark)-colored jacket, and blue jeans.” If you have any information, the police report # is 2018-024745.

REMINDER: Your next chance to hear, and ask, about crime trends in West Seattle is tomorrow night – 6:30 pm, WS Blockwatch Captains’ Network, at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). You don’t have to be a captain – or even part of a block watch – to attend. This month’s meeting – as previewed here – also includes a panel discussion of the opioid epidemic, from people whose lives have been directly touched by it.