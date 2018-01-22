West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Subaru Outback; street-robbery followup; WSBWCN tomorrow

Two West Seattle Crime Watch items this afternoon, plus a reminder:

STOLEN CAR: From Jake:

Our silver 2013 Subaru Outback was stolen out of our driveway last night at the corner of Barton and Director st in the Fauntleroy neighborhood. Plate #BBY1565. It is our only vehicle and contained our car seats and garage door opener.

If you see it, call 911. Police report # is 2018-026262.

STREET ROBBERY FOLLOWUP: On Saturday night, we reported on a street robbery in Morgan Junction, at the northbound C Line stop on California north of Fauntleroy. At the time, we heard only that the victim’s phone had been taken; a friend who provided additional information said the victim’s wallet was taken too. We obtained the police-report narrative today, and it confirms that. The report says the two robbers demanded his phone and wallet – “no physical contact, no weapons seen” – and ran into the nearby parking lot (alongside Cal-Mor Circle). They were not found. The descriptions are close to the ones we published that night – “a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’8″, wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and covering his face, and red or plaid pajama type pants. The second suspect was described as a black male, 20-40 years old, approximately 6 ft tall, wearing an unknown colored golf style hat, (dark)-colored jacket, and blue jeans.” If you have any information, the police report # is 2018-024745.

REMINDER: Your next chance to hear, and ask, about crime trends in West Seattle is tomorrow night – 6:30 pm, WS Blockwatch Captains’ Network, at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). You don’t have to be a captain – or even part of a block watch – to attend. This month’s meeting – as previewed here – also includes a panel discussion of the opioid epidemic, from people whose lives have been directly touched by it.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Subaru Outback; street-robbery followup; WSBWCN tomorrow"

  • Erithan January 22, 2018 (9:25 pm)
    Pretty sure the guy in pajama pants was hanging around the junction Saturday before last, will keep an eye out.

    It was weird he was sorta just standing smack in the middle of the corner by cupcake royal, not crossing nothing, just standing there while people tried to get around him. Looked dazed almost.

