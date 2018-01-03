STEP UP TO THE PLATE AND SIGN UP: West Seattle Baseball registration begins

Yes, winter’s only two weeks old, but it’s time to think spring – think baseball! We heard today from West Seattle Baseball, whose new president Zach Jones has announced that registration is under way, noting that the group does not have geographic boundaries. “Kids ages 4-16 from all around the area (West Seattle, Burien, White Center, South Park, etc.) are welcome to join!” he wants you to know. Other notes, for both returnees and new players:

You can now register for the 2018 season! Here are some details:

As you will see, we have a new website moving to Sports Illustrated Play this year. We brought over as much of your previous registration as we could, but it may have some gaps. You will need to create an account with SI Play (it only takes a minute).

As you register, please be careful to check names, dates and email addresses for accuracy.

This year we will also be asking for birth certificates for your players. It is not required to complete your registration, but we will need it uploaded before the season starts.

Register before February 1st and receive a $10 discount! Registration closes February 14th.

You can also register as a volunteer or as a coach in this process.

If you have any issues registering, please contact our website administrator by emailing webmaster@westseattlebaseball.com or click the handy help buttons on the website.

Have questions regarding age, bats and important dates? Please see the Letter from the President FAQ’s on the home page.