West Seattle, Washington

30 Tuesday

47℉

STAIRWAY CLOSED: SDOT work at Fauntleroy/Director

January 30, 2018 12:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

Discovered this morning that the stairway at SW Director Street/upper Fauntleroy Way, between the Fauntleroy fish-ladder viewpoint and northbound RapidRide C Line stop, is closed for SDOT work. Further research turned up this map, which reveals it’s one of four city-owned stairways on the list scheduled for work this year, along with:

-SW Hill St between 42nd Ave SW & California Ave SW
-SW Holly St & Beveridge Pl SW to 46th Ave SW
-California Ave SW & SW Willow St

We’re checking with SDOT to see how long the work is expected to last, and which West Seattle stairway project will be next up.

Share This

No Replies to "STAIRWAY CLOSED: SDOT work at Fauntleroy/Director"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann