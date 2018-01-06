West Seattle, Washington

06 Saturday

UPDATE: Man shot in South Delridge

January 6, 2018 3:30 am
|      3 COMMENTS
3:30 AM: An “assault with weapons” response is arriving at an address in the 9200 block of 17th SW [map], where a man is reported to have a gunshot wound to the leg. Police are searching for the suspect, last seen “running southbound in an alley,” though there’s no description yet.

3:34 AM: Now the report is that “two or three black males in hoodies” might have been involved, and this might have happened during “a robbery in an alley.”

3:51 AM: Medics describe the victim over the air as 19 years old with a thigh wound from a 9mm bullet, not believed to be life-threatening. They’re taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

3:59 AM: We’ve talked to police at the scene but so far they’re still trying to lock in some facts such as where the robbery/shooting actually happened. A K-9 is involved in the search.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Man shot in South Delridge"

  • Jay January 6, 2018 (4:09 am)
    I wonder if the two shootings tonight are related. They are very close together in time and location…

    • WSB January 6, 2018 (4:15 am)
      We asked … way too soon for them to have any idea. But they’re definitely talking with county. County even loaned a dog for the search in this case when no SPD K-9 team could be found.

  • Chris January 6, 2018 (7:36 am)
    Also sounds like might be related to the pistol whip/home invasion on 18th street.

