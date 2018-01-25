West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Seattle Fire callout near Westcrest Park

January 25, 2018 12:42 pm
9 COMMENTS
(Photo tweeted by SFD)

12:42 PM: A big Seattle Fire callout is in the 8400 block of 5th SW [map], near Westcrest Park, where SFD says what started as a vehicle fire has “extended to a structure.”

12:48 PM: According to radio communications, the fire has not extended to the residence at that address. Many of the responding units have been dismissed. Adding an SFD photo from before the vehicle fire was extinguished.

(WSB photo)

1:08 PM: Our crew at the scene confirms that the fire is out. How it started remains under investigation; we’re told no one was home at the time, and there are no injuries.

(WSB photo)

1:16 PM: Firefighters on the scene also confirm that damage is limited to the vehicle and garage. (Photo of the other side of the house, added above)

6:08 PM: SFD tells us they have not yet determined how the fire started, “pending further investigation.” Damage estimate: “$20,000 loss to structure and $20,000 loss vehicle.”

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Fire callout near Westcrest Park"

  • WestCrest Neighbor January 25, 2018 (1:37 pm)
    Reply

    This is an abandoned house, frequented by squatters.

    • JanS January 25, 2018 (2:22 pm)
      Reply

      that’s interesting…was just looking at the add when it was for sale (for a lot) 4-5 years ago. It looked lovely.  Wonder why it was abandoned?

    • JanS January 25, 2018 (2:26 pm)
      Reply

      Westcrest Neighbor…is this the house you meant? This is the address given by SFD. I don’t think they’re on in the same

      https://www.redfin.com/WA/Seattle/8422-5th-Ave-SW-98106/home/2092454

      • WSB January 25, 2018 (2:36 pm)
        Reply

        As we have said many times, the address on the SFD log is NOT ALWAYS CORRECT. They sometimes use the address from which the fire was reported, for example. We don’t ever use the exact address in our stories until and unless we can confirm firsthand ourselves what number is on the log. This already changed in the early going – SFD originally said 6th SW and changed the log (all caps is the telltale sign) to 5th SW.

        • WSB January 25, 2018 (2:44 pm)
          Reply

          … and looking at a photo Patrick got in the late going of the front of the house (not affected by the fire), it’s definitely NOT the address on the SFD log. It looks like a house across the street per Parcel Viewer but I don’t know that for sure so again, we’re not using a specific address.

          • SSD January 25, 2018 (2:50 pm)

            Yea can confirm it’s not 8422 it’s across the street. 

    • Neighbor January 25, 2018 (7:24 pm)
      Reply

      This was an abandoned house about 4 years ago subject to foreclosure before Seattle market got hot.  Squatters a problem for couple years.  City dept of building and permits boarded up house because doors were open.  After market got hot last year former owner appeared from nowhere unboarded and “secured” house and left after about 1 month.  Property records show Liz pendens filed by bank.  House has been vacant at least 6 or more months with lights and utilities off.  Fire inspector said house was clean inside didn’t look like squatters.  Outside of house needed lot of work and not put on market.  Doubt this had anything to do with squatters

  • WestCrest Neighbor January 25, 2018 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    The house number is  8429 5th Ave SW. It has been abandoned for at least 3 years.

