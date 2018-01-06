Mystery boom/shake in northeast West Seattle

Via e-mail and text, we’ve received multiple reports of something loud that shook homes in northeast West Seattle just after 7:30 pm – North Delridge, Luna Park, east Admiral/south Harbor Ave. areas. Reports were like this one from Steph: “Our house shook so hard things moved a little.” We’ve checked around and there were no SFD emergency responses for explosions, fires, crashes; also, no earthquake reports. So far, officially a mystery, but we’re mentioning it in case you wondered too.
West Seattle, Washington
07 Sunday
| 0 COMMENTS