West Seattle, Washington

07 Sunday

43℉

Mystery boom/shake in northeast West Seattle

January 6, 2018 7:56 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

Via e-mail and text, we’ve received multiple reports of something loud that shook homes in northeast West Seattle just after 7:30 pm – North Delridge, Luna Park, east Admiral/south Harbor Ave. areas. Reports were like this one from Steph: “Our house shook so hard things moved a little.” We’ve checked around and there were no SFD emergency responses for explosions, fires, crashes; also, no earthquake reports. So far, officially a mystery, but we’re mentioning it in case you wondered too.

Share This

No Replies to "Mystery boom/shake in northeast West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann